BOSTON (AP) — Travelers from seven nearby states that have worked to curb the spread of the coronavirus will no longer be told to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Tuesday.
The new rules, which take effect Wednesday, apply to visitors from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York and New Jersey. Workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt.
"These surrounding states, like Massachusetts, are seeing a significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations," Baker said.
All other visitors — including those from states currently experiencing increases in reported cases of COVID-19 — are still instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Massachusetts. The self-quarantine also applies to Massachusetts residents who are arriving home after visiting other states, except from the seven exempt states.
Any travelers displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should not travel to Massachusetts, the Republican governor cautioned.
"You need to respect the virus," Baker said at a Statehouse news conference.
Baker also said both Massachusetts residents and visitors to the state are required to use masks or face coverings in public places where they can't socially distance.