BOSTON (AP) — Thousands of travelers to Massachusetts have begun filling out forms required by the state to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
On Saturday, the state began requiring visitors to comply with a new executive order mandating they quarantine for 14 days or face a $500-per-day fine if they refuse to comply.
That includes residents returning home from out-of-state trips.
Travelers who can produce a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours before their arrival in Massachusetts are exempt.
Those visiting from a lower-risk state as designated by the state Department of Public Health are exempted from filling out the form. Current lower-risk states include New England states, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii.
Baker said thousands of visitors have already completed the online form.
There are also exemptions for people simply passing through the state, people who commute across state lines for work, and for those traveling to Massachusetts for medical treatment or to comply with military orders.
Baker also said Tuesday that it's critical for everyone to continue to be vigilant — including wearing masks and practicing social distancing — to guard against a resurgence of the virus in Massachusetts.
If cases begin to rise significantly, Baker said he could be forced to take actions like restricting the size of gatherings or tightening business regulations.
"We're not taking any options off the table when it comes to fighting COVID," he said.