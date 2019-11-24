Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Light rain and wind this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Light rain and wind this evening. Clearing overnight. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.