Gloucester's Christmas tree went up in Kent Circle this weekend.
As has been tradition for about 27 years, the tree was gift from Shelburne, Nova Scotia, Gloucester's sister city.
Brent "Ringo" Tarr and crews decorated the balsam, as is also tradition, to get it ready for the tree-lighting ceremony that caps the end of Santa Parade this Sunday, Dec. 1. The parade kicks off from the Jodrey State Fish Pier at 3 p.m. and winds its way to Kent Circle where the tree will be lit around 4 p.m.
The balsam is a gift from Shelburne, which started as thank you when Gloucester sent hundreds of books to stock its library.
