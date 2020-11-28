Tree sales start early

Like almost everything under COVID-19, the Christmas tree-buying experience is a little different this year.
The ongoing pandemic means tree farms and garden centers have had to be nimble with their operations. Some shops have had trouble getting inventory. Others have had to create mazes of one-way aisles to encourage social distancing.
They’ve also had to set up early to meet demand from local families already out looking for that perfect tree this season.
“People are home. They have time,” said JoAnne Roden, manager at Brooksby Farm in Peabody. “We had that warm spell, so they were cleaning up their yards early, and now that they’ve cleaned their yards, they feel they have to put the next decorations out.”
In fact, the coronavirus has in a way boosted sales at garden centers — not just now, but all year, according to Jeff Kane, owner of Kane’s Flower World in Danvers.
“Because a lot of people are still not going into offices, and a lot of people are working from home, they’re definitely spending more time in the yard — and decorating for Christmas has been very, very strong so far,” Kane said. “The same trend was there in the fall and the summer, and the spring before that.”
Some businesses — particularly smaller ones — are running into supply issues, according to Robert Atherton, owner of Rose Hip Farm in Beverly.
Wholesalers “don’t have the workers like they’ve had in the past,” Atherton said. “For this week, the buyer market has been very tough.”
Others have chosen not to open for Christmas tree sales this year at all. That includes the Beverly Tree Farm. Owned by the Bertolon family, the farm typically opens the day after Thanksgiving for three days of cut-your-own tree sales, the proceeds of which go to charity. Afterward, families often spend some time inside the big red barn on the property, where the farm plays Christmas music while guests enjoy cookies and hot chocolate as part of a broader, “ultimate Christmas experience.”
“A lot of that experience happens inside the walls of the barn,” said John Bertolon, who manages the farm alongside the rest of his family. “We didn’t want to be at all responsible for having a spreader event on our property. At the end of the day, we love that we’re able to serve the immediate community and give back to the community, and we didn’t feel it was a safe call this year.”
Where some can’t operate, others find the luxury to spread out a bit, given that tree buying is often an entirely outdoor experience.
“It’s super easy to stay six feet apart,” Kane said.
Other places have worked to create a COVID-friendly experience.
“We did have to limit at points the amount of people in the store, but it allowed people to shop as well and not feel like they had to rush in and rush out,” Roden said of Brooksby’s popular farm store and bakery. “We have spaced out our store a little bit so you can shop and still move around, and we’ve done the same in our tree yard.”
For those planning to get a live tree this year, Atherton suggests hitting the farm early to get ahead of shortages.
“If you’re buying a balsam, buy it and put it in your backyard for a week. If you’re buying a Fraser, I’d say you can put that up right away,” he said. “The quality of the tree is different. The balsam is a local tree, while the Fraser trees come from down South.”
Lines will also move a bit slower this year — both with more families looking to kick off the season and limited head-counts inside buildings. So if you do go out to pick up a tree, dress warmly.
“You may be waiting a little bit longer to make it through the tree yard,” Roden said. “We see lots of happy families come through, but we ask for people’s patience. We’re doing the best we can.”
