SALEM — Nearly two years after a former MIT professor and business "guru" was indicted on charges that he had tried to swindle his late son's widow and children out of a $5 million estate, including their Manchester home, by forging deeds and other materials, a trial date has been set for next June.
But that only happened after Salem Superior Court Judge Thomas Drechsler pushed the issue.
John Donovan Sr., 76, who had been living in Hamilton at the time of his 2017 indictment, appeared in court Tuesday for what had been scheduled as a hearing to set a trial date in the case, with a new attorney.
Prosecutors allege that Donovan, on the eve of a transfer of 340 acres in Hamilton and Essex from his late son John Donovan Jr.'s estate to the Trust for Public Lands, or someone working on his behalf filed a flurry of forged deeds and other documents at the Essex South Registry of Deeds, conveying interest in the property to himself.
He also allegedly created a video purporting to show his dying 43-year-old son bequeathing his assets to his father.
Donovan was a business consultant who taught at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and spoke at conferences. But in 2005, in the midst of an earlier family legal battle, Donovan staged his own shooting outside his Cambridge office, then tried to pin it on "hitmen" he claimed had been sent by his other son, James. He was found guilty in that case and served probation.
Robert Strasnick is the fourth lawyer to represent Donovan in the case. He told Drechsler he needs time to prepare, though he said he is familiar with the matter through his work on a civil lawsuit pending against Donovan.
In addition, prosecutor Jack Dawley said he has been waiting for access to forensic reports and for depositions that were taken in the civil lawsuit.
But Drechsler said he's concerned that the case has been pending for so long and viewed the repeated changes in counsel to have caused much of the delay.
"It is not a tactic," Strasnick told the judge.
Drechsler, the region's new administrative judge as a result of the retirement of Judge Timothy Feeley this week, said he was not accusing Donovan of that, but said "the case needs to get tried."
He then suggested a date of June 1, with a status hearing on Feb. 5.
Donovan was originally represented by Salem lawyer John Andrews, who had once employed Strasnick as an associate in his firm.
After Andrews left the case, Donovan was briefly represented by a public defender, then was appointed another Salem attorney who works with the local bar advocate program. However, he recently hired Strasnick as private counsel.
Closing arguments in a civil lawsuit against Donovan, accusing him of taking part in a scheme to defraud investors in a startup, are scheduled for Friday in Suffolk Superior Court.
The civil lawsuit was filed on behalf of a major investor in a now-defunct business called "Send It Later," a startup that promised customers who might be dying or otherwise incapacitated to send cards and gifts to loved ones after their passing. That lawsuit alleges that Donovan, who was brought in as an adviser to the fledgling business, instead used investor funds to support his high-end lifestyle after he'd been cut off from accessing family funds and placed on an allowance.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.