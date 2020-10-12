Little ghosts, ghouls and goblins will be trick-or-treating in Gloucester at month's end despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city says Halloween will be observed on Oct. 31. Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken confirmed that city officials are not specifying a time period for trick-or-treating, as they have not done so in the past. Children will be out, as is tradition, at sunset.
“We want children and families to have a fun holiday, while making conscious, careful choices about how they celebrate this year amid the ongoing pandemic,” Romeo Theken said.
A Halloween Walk-Thru event is being planned by the Police Department's Community Impact Unit. The proposed event, scheduled for Oct. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., would encourage kids to walk Main Street from Bank Gloucester to Tonno Restaurant to celebrate the season.
The Community Impact Unit has applied for a Special Events permit to host the Halloween Walk-Thru and its leader, Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, will present the unit's plans to the City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Nicastro said to lessen the risk from COVID-19, children would need to maintain social distancing, each sidewalk would be one-way, and masks would be required.
Other proposed safety precautions would prohibit children from entering stores, candy would distributed on a table for children to collect, and safety flyers would hung in the surrounding area.
In Lanesville, the Board of Directors for the Lanesville Community Center are taking a neighbor's suggestion and asking others to do so, too.
Rather than greeting trick-or-treaters at doors, the board recommends putting put wrapped candy in containers at the end of driveways or walkways.
Neighbors are being asked to be present but distanced, maybe in costume, from 6 to 8 p.m. to wave to trick-or-treaters as they go by. Parents can decide whether their children take candy, whether they can eat it with or without a period of quarantine, and whether to carry hand sanitizer.
Trick-or-treat tips
While a Scooby-Doo mask or a white sheet may have kept people at a distance in the past, Gloucester’s Public Health Department is urging those celebrating Halloween to rethink their costumes.
“A Halloween costume mask alone will not protect you and others from COVID-19,” read an Oct. 3 list of tips from the Health Department, suggesting that the safest option is to wear face paints and a Halloween-themed protective face covering.
“Wearing a costume mask over a protective face covering can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe,” the list added.
Wear a mask that’s at least two layers thick and fits snugly but comfortably over your nose, mouth and chin without any gaps.
In addition to fashion advice for safety’s sake, the Health Department offers these tips for trick-or-treaters eager to get their candy fix this Halloween:
Keep your group as small as possible. Groups should be no larger than 10 and members should stick together; don’t mix and mingle between groups.
Take it outside when celebrating with others.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — especially before eating candy. Or carry and use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.
Watch your distance by staying at least 6 feet away from others.
Stay at home and do not hand out candy if you are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Keep your lights off so people know not to come to your door.
The city is encouraging trick-or-treaters to adjust their traditions by taking part in an online pumpkin carving or costume contest, displaying Halloween-themed decorations in your home or yard, organizing a neighborhood contest for outdoor Halloween themed-decorations, planning a Halloween scavenger hunt for the members of the household, decorating Halloween or fall-themed face masks, or preparing a Halloween-themed meal or baking Halloween treats for your household.
“Everyone needs to do their part to reduce the risk of this virus spreading," Romeo Theken said. "Protect yourself, your family, your friends and your community, and please make responsible decisions this Halloween.”
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
WALK-THRU PERMIT
What: Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro will present plans for a proposed Halloween Walk-thru to City Council.
When: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.
Where: Zoom. Join from a computer or smart device at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/s/82694809302 or via phone by dialing 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID is 826 9480 9302.