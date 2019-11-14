Trinity Congregational celebrates 190 years

Gloucester's Trinity Congregation Church will celebrate its 190th year on Sunday, with a new minister leading the way.
Sunday is exactly 190 years to the date, Nov. 17, 1829, when five women and two men left Gloucester's First Parish Church.
The group, which wanted to ensure "a more orthodox teaching," called the breakaway church the Evangelical Congregational Church. The founding group's names will ring familiar to many natives of Cape Ann: Andrew Parker, Nathaniel Babson, Judith Parsons, Elizabeth J. Stevens, Sarah Harraden, Anna Harraden and Pamela Stacy.
The church, located in the heart of Gloucester's historic district, became Trinity Congregational Church in 1892 to reflect the Trinitarian emphasis.
It will celebrate its years of ministry this Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m. The program will include a PowerPoint presentation and a time to share memories with refreshments following the service.
The actual church building has its own history. The first church was built in 1831 but the congregation outgrew the space and the building was removed in 1854. The second church was built and dedicated in 1855. It was enlarged and renovated over the years until it was destroyed by fire on July 9, 1979, just as Trinity was preparing for its 150th anniversary, according to the archives. The current church was dedicated three years later, in 1982.
New minister
The congregation also is celebrating its new minister, the Rev. Barbara Seamon, who began this fall.
Jan Bell, chair of the search committee, said the congregation is excited to have Seamon leading the church into a new era of Trinity's history.
Seamon brings a wealth of experience, compassion and her own passion for life and all it offers. Later in life, shelearned how to ride a motorcycle and took part in Outward Bound, an outdoor adventure experience.
"My own ministry came after an education in biology and biochemistry. I graduated from Hampshire College in 1976 after which I went on to study graduate pathology at the University of Maryland in Baltimore," she said.
She related how she worked overnights at the University Hospital Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to pay for her graduate studies, and it was because of this work that she changed her course of study. She added medical ethics and theology to her studies to prepare to work as a hospital chaplain. She was in the same realm, but instead of caring for the physical needs of patients, she started to focus on their spiritual needs. She later transferred to Yale Divinity School and worked as a hospital chaplain, and graduated in 1982. She later moved to Massachusetts where she has been serving small churches in western Massachusetts for the past 35 years.
"When I first read about Trinity seeking a minister I was immediately drawn to your description that: 'The ocean is the dominant influence for all we do.' Wow! That resonated with me because all I knew about Gloucester was how cold it was in December 1974 when I did my first out dives to earn my scuba diving license," shared Seamon in a letter to the congregation. "Now, in 2019, I am learning more about Gloucester from a different perspective. ... I have come to know something about your hopes, your dreams, your history and your future aspirations as a seaport church community."
Born in Evanston, Illinois, Seamon was raised in the United Methodist Church. Both her grandfather and great-grandfather were ordained Methodist ministers. Her eldest brother and younger sister are also ordained ministers.
"I believe missions and children are our future," Seamon said.
Seamon, a mother of four and grandmother of four, brought a stuffed toy bunny and a live bunny to church when she gave a children's sermon on her first Sunday here to talk about life and what it means to take care of all of "God's creations."
"It helps me get to know the children," she added.
Seamon, a dog lover, has two golden retrievers, Willow and Izzie, and she often brings one or both of the dogs with her on nursing home visits.
When Seamon arrived in Gloucester, one of the first things she did was walk to the nearby fire station to introduce herself. She has been busy getting to know her congregation members, which she describes as very creative and active in the community. She also is getting to know the interfaith community of Cape Ann of which Trinity is an active participant.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Trinity Congregational Church celebrates 190 years. The program will include a PowerPoint presentation and a time to share memories with refreshments following the service. For details, visit: www.trinitycongregational.org.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, at 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity Congregational Church, 70 Middle St., Gloucester.
Commented
