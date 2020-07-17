Three people and a pet chinchilla are staying with friends after an early morning fire Friday rendered their Granite Street home uninhabitable.
Around 12:12 a.m., Gloucester firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a residence at 4 Granite St. Chief Eric Smith, in a prepared statement, said the home's three occupants were outside when they arrived, having been alerted to the fire by neighbors who began shouting after noticing flames on the home's deck.
Smith said firefighters quickly knocked down the main body of fire, burning on the deck that wrapped around a portion of the building and the building's exterior. They then moved through a burned side door, where the fire had begun to extend into the home.
No injuries were reported by the occupants or firefighters on scene. However, firefighter briefly became trapped when he fell through a section of decking while making entry to search the building, Smith said. He was not injured, extricated himself from where he fell, and completed the search.
A pet chinchilla was also rescued and returned to the residents.
An on-scene investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department found the fire started directly below a steel fire pit where an area of decking had burned through. Contents under the deck, including a snowblower and plastic items, are believed to have fueled the fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The home is temporarily uninhabitable, Smith said, and the occupants declined assistance from the Red Cross and are being assisted by friends.
The building, which has retail businesses on the ground floor, is valued at $484,000 and owned by the Robert J. and Katherine Pratl Trust, according to city assessor records.
"Fortunately, no one was seriously injured by this fire, and the occupants were able to get out of the building before we arrived on scene," Smith said. "A job well done to the firefighters who responded swiftly to this call and quickly knocked this fire down with first arriving companies."
By 2:31 a.m., firefighters had cleared the scene.