On Saturday, April 22, the Cape Ann Climate Coalition will celebrate Earth Day with two events. In between, the city of Gloucester will mark the day by unveiling a new native tree planted at City Hall.
At 9 a.m., the coalition’s Interfaith Group invites the community to its second Annual Earth Day Gathering at Good Harbor Beach. The event begins with a beach-clean up, starting at the footbridge.
At 9:30 a.m., the Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault and members of the group will lead an interfaith ritual of gratitude, lament, and hope.
This event is co-sponsored by the Annisquam Village Creation Care Team, Clean The Creek, and the Piping Plover Ambassadors.
From 1 to 3 p.m., the City of Gloucester will be having an Earth Day event City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
The city will reveal the first official tree planted at City Hall as part of the 400+ Tree Project in recognition of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary. Also to be announced is a new resource for residents and businesses to take climate action in all aspects of their lives.
Then from 6 to 8 p.m., the Cape Ann Climate Coalition hosts its Celebration of Climate Action Potluck Supper and a screening of the documentary film “#StopPeabodyPeaker” with a discussion.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share at the supper at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. The documentary by North Shore filmmaker Steve Andrada tells the story of the community opposition and key issues related to the new fossil fuel peaker plant that is being built in Peabody’s environmental justice zone.
Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, inspiring the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (1970), the passage of the Clean Air Act (1970), the Clean Water Act (1972) and the Endangered Species Act (1973). Today Earth Day is celebrated in over 190 countries.