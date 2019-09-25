ROCKPORT — The Rockport-based CCB Foundation will host its second annual fundraiser this Saturday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. to benefit transitional support services for those in substance abuse treatment and recovery.
The event, called "Cory's Trivia Night," will be held at the Wakefield Elks Lodge where participants can expect a night of trivia, dinner catered by Every Little Breeze Catering, a cash bar, and silent auction.
"The CCB Foundation is extremely grateful to be able to showcase some exciting auction items this Saturday, including restaurant and entertainment packages, New England sports memorabilia, artwork, and unique experiences," said Rockport's Colleen Bullard, the president of CCB Foundation. “It’s going to be a great night, for a great cause to help end an epidemic that has affected so many in communities throughout Massachusetts."
The CCB Foundation was established in memory of her son, Cory Bullard, who died in August 2017.
"At the age of 30, Cory lost his battle with the disease of addiction. Ironically, this should have been the day Cory celebrated over two years of sobriety, but like others trying to manage this life-long chronic disease, Cory had a single relapse, which ultimately took his life," according to the foundation website.
Bullard said that following treatment, people need ongoing support and assistance in transitioning back into the community.
"Often, people need assistance with education and vocational training, transportation, assistance with job placement, and ongoing health and wellness programs not funded by insurance or by public social services," she said. "We invite everyone to join us Saturday and be a part of our mission in supporting these programs.”
IF YOU GO
What: Cory's Trivia Night.
When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
Where: Wakefield Elks Lodge, 63 Bay Road, Wakefield.
How much: $50 for dinner and trivia entry. Tickets available at the door or in advance. For more details, visit: ccbfoundation.com.
