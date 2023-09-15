There were no injuries when a truck hit a utility pole in the vicinity of 34 Atlantic St. at 7:20 a.m. Friday. But the crash caused a power outage in the neighborhood on a road that leads to and from Wingaersheek Beach.
According to fire Chief Eric Smith, a single truck brought down the pole and there were no injures.
The Fire Department had cleared the scene by mid morning and National Grid was on scene to restore power.
There was no time frame given for when power would be restored.
Photos posted to the Gloucester Things Facebook page shows a portable sanitation truck off to the side of the road with a pole snapped at the base suspended over the roadway by wires.