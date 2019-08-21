Trump: Again open to strengthening gun background checks

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.