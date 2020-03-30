BOSTON — The Trump administration has approved a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts, unlocking crucial federal funding needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic as it spreads across the state.
The White House announced the declaration Saturday, making funds available to the state and local governments as well as certain private nonprofit groups. Money will also be available for individuals for housing, crisis counseling and other emergency measures.
The aid will be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency from a nationwide pot of $42 billion in the federal Disaster Relief Fund.
Gov. Charlie Baker had requested the declaration to provide more money for hospitals and to help provide food and housing to people affected by the virus.
Baker also requested disaster unemployment assistance that would allow workers who aren't eligible for traditional unemployment benefits, such as Uber drivers and other gig economy workers, to receive 26 weeks of benefits if they can attribute their job loss to spread of the coronavirus.
The White House announcement didn't mention unemployment assistance but notes that "additional designations may be made at a later date."
Like many states, Massachusetts has been hit with a wave of lay-offs as the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the state to shut down huge swaths of the economy. Tens of thousands of self-employed workers, from taxi drivers to hair stylists, have no safety net because they're ineligible for unemployment benefits.
Massachusetts public health officials reported nearly 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 48 deaths from the virus as of Sunday night.
Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on March 10, closing schools, bars and restaurants and urging social distancing. He has tightened those restrictions by extending the school closure until May 4, ordering non-essential businesses to shut down, and banning gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent further spread of the virus.
A major disaster declaration is generally ordered in the wake of natural disasters, such as major storms. Trump has approved disaster declarations for dozens of other states that have been hit hard by the coronavirus including California, Texas and New York.
In a letter to Trump and FEMA, Baker wrote that the state doesn't have estimates yet of the financial impact but has already spent more than $28 million on personal protective equipment for health care workers alone.
"I have determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments, and that supplementary federal assistance is necessary," Baker wrote.
The state was previously approved for a small business disaster declaration that paved the way for low-interest federal loans to qualifying business owners and nonprofits. Businesses may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information on filing claims, visit the state's webpage on the major disaster declaration: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-federal-disaster-declaration
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
