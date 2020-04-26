Several states hit hard by the pandemic, including New York and New Jersey, have expanded voting by mail options. Dozens of others are considering similar changes.
In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has endorsed the idea, saying the state will hold its election by mail in the fall if health risks are still a concern.
Mary Ann Ashton, co-president of the Massachusetts League of Women Voters, said there are concerns about shifting entirely to voting by mail. States that do so "have been perfecting the system for some time," she said.
"Going from where we are right now to 100% mail-in vote is going to be a heavy lift and may result in people being disenfranchised if we're not careful," she said.
Federal grants are available to help expand voting-by-mail options, supporters say, which could help cash-strapped cities and towns cover the added costs.
Democrats across the country have been pushing to expand voting by mail in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have run into GOP opposition.
Republican President Donald Trump has pushed back against efforts in Congress to allow voting by mail, saying the process is "corrupt" and could lead to fraud.
But Erin O'Neill, a professor and head of the political science department at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, said voting-by-mail fraud is nonexistent.
"The problem with our elections is that most people don't vote," she said. "There's also no evidence that voting by mail favors either Republicans or Democrats."
O'Neill says there will be logistical challenges to expanding voting by mail, but she said it wouldn't require a radical overhaul of the election system.
"There's really no excuse not to do it," she said. "You shouldn't have to feel nervous about your health when you go to cast a ballot."
