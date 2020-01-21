Trump's power at heart of Senate trial   

SALEM — The historic impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate of President Donald J. Trump and whether his dealings with Ukraine constituted "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors" began in earnest on Tuesday.
In December, in a vote mostly along party lines, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached the president, approving an article alleging abuse of power, the withholding of nearly $400 million in taxpayer funded military assistance to Ukraine and a White House meeting in exchange for information about former Vice President Joe Biden; and an article alleging obstruction of Congress in the blocking of requests for witnesses and documents.
Instead of dwelling on how the trial in the Senate will proceed regarding rules for the trial, next steps or whether witnesses will be called, some local experts took a long view of impeachment.
For one thing, Daniel Mulcare, a Salem State University professor of political science and chairperson of the Political Science Department, said impeachments of presidents are rare.
President Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, and it was more than 100 years before an impeachment process began against Republican President Richard Nixon in 1973.
In the nation's history, there have been three past potential impeachment proceedings against presidents (President Nixon resigned in August 1974 before the full House could vote). There have been two trials. While impeachment is rare, Mulcare said the pace of these proceedings are picking up. Mulcare was born in 1972, and three potential impeachment processes have taken place in his lifetime, including the impeachment and acquittal of Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1998-1999.
The increasing pace shows there are less moderate voices in either party willing to work across the aisle. It has become more about each party serving their own power, "and that's it."
"I think it shows that political parties in the United States are more ideological and there is much less overlap," he said. The increasing number of impeachment proceedings shows that presidents are not quite aligned with the country's attitude.
Clinton was president at a time of conservative dominance, and while Trump maintains strong support among many conservatives, Trump stands outside of at least half of what the country wants.
The United States does not have a parliamentary system, Mulcare said. Otherwise, it would have been doubtful if Trump would have made been nominated through a party structure or survived a vote on no confidence.
And while there have been arguments that for a president to be impeached, a real crime should be committed, Mulcare noted that the nonpartisan watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, last week found the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget violated the law when it came to withholding the aid to Ukraine. Mulcare said there is still a lot to be investigated.
Mulcare said it's most likely the Republican party is going to protect Trump and he will be acquitted.
The question will be "is there going to be any member of the Republican party who is going to deviate from what the Republican party wants?"
Mulcare was referring to GOP moderates such as Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, Maine Senator Susan Collins or Utah Senator Mitt Romney and how they might vote on witnesses during the trial, which he said, Senate rules have made it hard for people to follow.
"My initial response is not a particularly hopeful one," said Timothy Sherratt, professor of political science at Gordon College in Wenham. Apart from the trial being unusual occurrence in the American history, Sherratt says that the political climate is such that voters will come away with their partisan influences reinforced.
Sherratt said he was not in a position to say whether impeachment should have been undertaken in the first place. He said Democrats dragged their feet on impeachment while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, was initially reluctant to go this route, preferring to take Trump on at the ballot box.
Sherratt said it was particularly frustrating that the result has almost been foreordained by the partisan split in Congress. He said it was astonishing witnesses will not be called, at least that appears to be the case in the initial phase. While the case against the president revolves around important and serious charges, at the end of the day, Trump was impeached along party lines, and he will be acquitted along party lines.
A trial is supposed to be a persuasive exercise with the idea the jurors are selected for their impartiality. What seemed to make a difference during the Watergate era, figuring out what was right and wrong, "now is semi-rational partisan loyalty."
"I could imagine the typical person coming away from it more cynical about the political process," he said.
Salem attorney William Tinti, who served as the legislative assistant to former Congressman Michael Harrington of Salem during the Nixon and President Gerald Ford administrations, said what is going on now is less about Trump, who is seen as a divisive figure and so grabs a lot of attention, but this is something that goes back decades. It goes back long before Trump or former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who was speaker who oversaw the impeachment of Clinton.
Instead, what is going on now goes to the heart of what is called the "imperial presidency."
"Our country, the Constitution, is based on three co-equal branches of government," he said of the legislative, executive and judicial branches. "And it is set up with a series of checks and balances and that concept of three centers of government would remain." When this balance starts to fail, it creates disorder.
Over recent decades, Congress has ceded its authority on a number of fronts, from its power to declare war to trade.
"Somehow we have come out of balance and that is the real issue, that's the fundamental issue," Tinti said. He has heard arguments that Trump has the authority to do basically what he pleases.
"That shows how far we have come ... It is very dangerous and I think that is what is underlying this situation. The question of what Trump did or didn't do isn't the question," Tinti said.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2534, eforman@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
