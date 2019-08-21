Trump waffles in support for stronger gun control measures  

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.