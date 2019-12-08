A year and a half into the restoration of the largest salt marsh north of Long Island, the Trustees of Reservations has been awarded a grant that will more than double the scope of the work.
A $217,931 National Coastal Resilience Fund grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Shell and TransRe will fully fund a salt marsh habitat restoration and climate adaption project at the Old Town Hill reservation in Newbury and expand the trial from 115 to 300 acres in the towns of Essex, Ipswich and Newbury.
"We are so grateful for the incredible support from our many partners and are encouraged by the significant investments in resilient nature-based innovative solutions that will protect the places we love from the impacts of our changing climate," said Barbara Erickson, Trustees president and CEO.
As a nonprofit conservation organization, the Trustees focus on restoring and preserving properties that have become susceptible to long-term damage due to climate change and human impact.
After conducting a climate vulnerability assessment in 2017, the Trustees, in partnership with the Woods Hole Group, concluded that coastal beaches and salt marshes were two of the most "at risk" natural areas.
They identified that the Great Marsh ecosystem, more than 20,000 marsh, barrier beach, tidal river, estuary, mudflat, and upland islands stretching from Gloucester to the New Hampshire border, had been compromised due to widespread historical ditching by farmers.
"The farmers sought out to improve drainage for agricultural production," said Russell Hopping, the Trustees' lead ecologist of coastal ecology. "Their ditching was done to facilitate drainage."
Over time, the remains of these ditches have disrupted the natural tidal flow.
Hopping explained that the marsh needs to flood and drain every day, but too much flooding is detrimental to the preservation of the marsh.
"There is a delicate balance," he said.
And so, the work to restore the Essex County salt marsh began.
In the summer of 2018, The Trustees embarked on the project, "Saving the Great Marsh: Ditch Remediation, Habitat Preservation and Resiliency Building at the Landscape Scale."
The Trustees are using a new, nature-based method of "ditch remediation" to restore the salt marsh.
Hopping explained that the salt hay is harvested and layered in roughly half of the ditched areas. Overtime, the hay will trap sediment from the tides and rebuild marsh "peat." This, in turn, will restore the marsh to its natural function.
"The work we do today to test new techniques will serve as a roadmap for others working to protect critical habitats and their dependent species, as well as homes and businesses, for generations to come," Erickson said.
The restoration process is estimated to take three to five years.
The Trustees has already received $100,000 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services grant program, the North American Wetlands Conservation Act; $30,000 from the USFWS Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program' $80,000 in state grants through the Department of Fish and Game's Division of Ecological Restoration's Priority Projects Program; and a $15,740 grant from MassBays.
The nonprofit's funding for this project now exceeds $400,000.
With the funding from National Fish and Wildlife secured, the Trustees are planning to harvest and layer the salt marsh hay as soon as permitting and monitoring have been completed.
"Not only are these marshes critically important to protecting our shorelines from rising sea levels, they're also home to globally rare and endangered species, such as the salt marsh sparrow," said Tom O'Shea, the Trustees' director of coast and natural resources. "Salt marsh habitats support local ecosystems and our seafood economy, all while serving as a natural flood barrier to protect our homes, businesses, and places that we love."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
