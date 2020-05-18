BOSTON (AP) — The Trustees of Reservations plan to reopen five of their most popular properties around Massachusetts on Tuesday, but with restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Crane Beach in Ipswich will be open only to existing permit parking holders and Trustees members.
In addition, the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, the Fruitlands Museum in Harvard, Naumkeag in Stockbridge, and World’s End in Hingham will open to area residents in a manner that will limit overcrowding to keep visitors and staff safe, the outdoor preservation organization said in a statement.
Visitors to any of the five sites must go online to reserve a parking permit ahead of time.