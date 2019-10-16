MANCHESTER — The Tuck's Point pier will be closed to dock access until next spring after its boat ramp was damaged during last weekend's storm.
"The DPW, Harbor Dept. and a marine contractor have all assessed the ramp deck and agree that it is not safe for use," said Harbormaster Bion Pike in a prepared statement on Manchester's Facebook page.
The structural support underneath the ramp, which leads from the Tuck's Point rotunda to the docks, had failed, and the ramp was removed from the pier Tuesday morning, Pike told the Gloucester Daily Times on Wednesday.
An engineering firm and contractor will be retained to asses the damage. Although repair costs are currently up in the air, the ramp is expected to be fixed in time for next spring's season. Pike suspects the harbor fund will be used to pay for the repair.
Dinghies with outboard motors will be towed to the outside face of Reed Park for the rest of the season, and those without motors will be hitched on a secured line at Tuck's Point, Pike said.
More information may be obtained by contacting Pike at 978-473-2520 or harbormaster@manchester.ma.us.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
