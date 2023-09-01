MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Tuck's Point Beach remains closed to swimming through Labor Day weekend and until further notice.
The town announced the continued closure Friday afternoon, saying it was due to failed weekly water testing.
Signs are posted. A retest will be taken and the results made available next week.
All other Manchester-by-the-Sea beaches are open and have passed the required weekly water testing.
All public bathing beaches are tested weekly for bacteria from Memorial Day through Labor Day. This includes Singing Beach, White Beach, Black Beach, Gray Beach, Tuck's Point and West Manchester Beach.
Tuck’s Point Beach had already failed weekly testing of public beaches Wednesday with a result of 135 colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria per 100 milliliters; the state limit is 104 cfu/100 ml.
A retest on Thursday showed a result of 209 colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria per 100 milliliters.
The state mandates that a beach cannot reopen after a failure until the geomean average of the past five tests is under 35 cfu/100 ml.
The beach has been closed and reopened several times this year.
Swimming in contaminated water can cause problems from skin rashes to gastrointestinal and respiratory issues.
Recent heavy rainfall may also contribute to problems in coastal waters.