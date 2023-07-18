Tuck’s Point Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea and Long Beach in Rockport have been closed to to swimming until further notice, according to officials in both towns.
Long Beach is closed to swimming due to bacteria counts that exceed acceptable levels. It will remain closed until further notice and once testing determines that levels fall within acceptable limits.
The water at Tuck’s Point Beach failed weekly water testing, and a retest has been taken. Those results will be communicated by the end of the day on Wednesday, according to the Manchester Board of Health.
All Manchester’s public bathing beaches — Singing Beach, White Beach, Black Beach, Gray Beach, Tuck’s Point and West Manchester Beach— are tested weekly from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Besides Tuck’s Point, all other Manchester beaches are open.
State bathing beach water quality testing requirements are a count under 35 for the Single Count Bacteria Test, and a geomean average the of last five tests must under 35.