Long Beach in Rockport has reopened to swimming, but Tuck’s Point Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea remains closed to to swimming until further notice, according to officials in both towns.
The Rockport Board of Health said the results of water quality tests at Long Beach are within acceptable limits, and beach goers can now swim.
Meanwhile in Manchester-by-the-Sea, swimming is still not allowed Tuck’s Point Beach until further notice.
The beach failed weekly testing of public beaches on July with a result of 487 colony-forming units (CFU) of bacteria per 100 milliliters; the state limit is 104 cfu/100 ml. A retest was taken and the results on July 19 passed with a level of 52 cfu/100 ml, according to the Manchester Board of Health.
However, the state mandates that a beach cannot reopen after a failure until the geomean average of the past five tests is under 35 cfu/100 ml. The current geomean average is 43, therefore Tuck’s Point Beach will remain closed to swimming until the geomean testing clears, the Board of Health said on the town’s webpage, www.manchester.ma.us.
All Manchester’s public bathing beaches — Singing Beach, White Beach, Black Beach, Gray Beach, Tuck’s Point and West Manchester Beach— are tested weekly from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Besides Tuck’s Point, all other Manchester beaches are open.