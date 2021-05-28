As is tradition, Manchester Essex Regional High School students, dressed in their finest, spread through their towns on Friday seeking the perfect pre-prom opportunity for photos.
A popular place was Tuck's Point in Manchester.
The students then boarded chartered buses at the high school to travel to Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich for their prom.
Rockport High's prom was May 27 at the Castle Manor Inn in Gloucester. Gloucester High's promenade and prom will be June 18 under tents on one of the school fields.