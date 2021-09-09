These bands are playing locally this week; schedule subject to last-minute changes. There is no cover charge unless indicated.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Groove Therapy, 6 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.
Dave Sag’s Blues Party, 7 to 10 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 10
Cape Ann Big Band, 6 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Church and Middle streets. Free-will donations to benefit the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Food vendor Causeway Restaurant.
Soul Rebel Project, 8 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Skunk Sessions, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
The Jantelles, 9 p.m. to midnight, Machaca, 14 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Bob Davis Trio with Josh Davis, 5 to 7 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Shagalot, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Local 28, 8 to 11 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Nadia Robertson, 6 to 9 p.m., The Rhumb Line, 41 Railroad Ave., Gloucester.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Gary Backstrom, 6 p.m., Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave.
Friday, Sept. 17
DJ Scottie Mac, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Livin’ On Luck, 4 to 7 p.m., True North Ale Taproom, 116 County Road, Ipswich. The band is Buddy Brannon, drums and vocals; Tom O’Donnell, rhythm guitar and vocals; Ann O’Donnell, vocals; Josh Bevis, bass guitar; and Robert Cedrone, lead guitar and vocals. Acoustic covers of rock from the ‘70s to contemporary hits.
TBD, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Friday, Sept. 24
Generation Gap, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Mo Bounce, 9 p.m., Minglewood Harborside, 25 Rogers St., Gloucester.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Livin’ On Luck, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Trianon Stage (main stage) at the Topsfield Fair. Covers of classic rock. Free with fair admission.
