Turf fields in Manchester to be replaced at cost of $1.6 million

MANCHESTER — Two athletic fields in Manchester-by-the-Sea have seen better days.
But help is on the way.
School and town officials in Manchester and Essex have a plan to replace the aging fields — at an approximate cost of $1.6 million, or $800,000 each. Work on both should start this summer and finish in the fall.
The fields in question are Hyland Field at Manchester Essex Regional Middle and High School off Lincoln Street, and the Coach Ed Field field off Brook Street and behind Memorial School. Both have been beaten down by thousands of feet at games and practices for soccer, football, lacrosse, field hockey, and, at Hyland Field, by graduation ceremonies.
Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said while the two fields are safe to use, both are past their expected useful life.
“Many sections are very worn and the cushioning under the turf has degraded,” he said. “It is not as good as preferred.”
Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pamela Beaudoin said school and town officials are pursuing a financing plan that will include replacing the fields.
“We are pursuing funding to preserve the funds to address emergency facilities needs at Essex Elementary School, planned capital investments and maintain a high credit rating which has saved taxpayers millions of dollars in borrowing costs for the Middle High School and Memorial Elementary School, and will similarly impact the cost of borrowing for the future Essex Elementary building project,” said Beaudoin.
In the meantime, those using the fields can expect to see changes in the coming weeks.
“It is the carpet that is being replaced,” said Beaudoin. “The Hyland Field was installed in 2010 and Brook Street (in) 2007. Both fields have been regularly maintained and patched and they both pass safety tests. However, it is necessary to replace them as they are well past their useful life.”
Beaudoin said the turf carpet lasts between eight and 10 years with the warranty on the fields expiring in the eighth year of use.
Beaudoin and Avi Urbas, the school district’s director of finance and operations, sent a March 2 letter to the MERSD School Committee, updating members on the status of the project.
Three firms bid for the project and the winning bid was from Gale Associates, with offices in Rockland. The company also has locations in Bedford, New Hampshire, Glastonbury, Connecticut, Florida, Virginia, Maryland and Maine.
According to the letter from Beaudoin and Urbas, construction at the Hyland Field will begin after the last day of school and will be completed in time for the start of the fall sports season in mid-August.
Over at the Brook Street field, it is anticipated construction will also take place this summer and should be complete by late September.
The letter further states the schools district will be reimbursed entirely by the towns of Essex and Manchester for the project in order for the district to keep reserve funds on hand for a future capital project at Essex Elementary School.
The letter indicates the Brook Street field is a shared-use facility where the cost to maintain the fields is split proportionally based on use by the school district and the town of Manchester.
Federspiel said of the overall $1.6 million for the project, each field will cost $800,000 respectively to replace.
“The (MERSD) is paying $800,000 for the high school field and $400,000 for the Brook Street Field for a total of $1.2 million plus the $400,000 from the town for the Brook Street Field,” he said. “The district cost comes from the two towns, based on the regional formula, roughly one-third Essex and one-third Manchester.”
But Federspiel said more discussion about financing the construction project still needs to take place.
“Final decisions regarding how to finance the payment of the fields is still to be determined through discussions between the two towns and the district,” he said.
