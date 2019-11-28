The new ovens at the Lester S. Wass Post 3 of the American Legion were filled with turkeys Thursday as the post readied for its annual holiday meal.
The ovens were ordered last year but didn’t arrive in time for Thanksgiving. This year, they were fired up.
As many as 100 drivers, servers and food preparation volunteers delivered and served more than 500 hot meals to residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Ipswich, Essex and Beverly for Thursday’s 31th annual holiday dinner.
The meals — many delivered free to residents who signed up for the service over the last few weeks, others offered to those who choose to dine at the Legion starting at 11 a.m. — were prepared by volunteers at the Legion. The fixings were largely provided by The Open Door and the breads donated by Virgilio’s Bakery on Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.