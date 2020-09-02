Some Cape Ann town clerks were surprised by the higher-than-normal turnout for yesterday's state primary election.
Rockport Town Clerk Pat Brown said this was "by far" one of the highest turnouts for a state primary she's ever seen. It was the second highest turnout in the past 20 years, with 48.5% of voters participating either in person, through mail or during early voting. The highest turnout, 58.5&, was in 2008 when voters were asked to choose the Democratic nominee for president.
In total, 2,895 of Rockport's 5,963 registered voters participated in this year's primary. The town previously reported 2,423 requests had been made for mail-in ballots.
"Lately (turnout for primaries) has been going lower and lower, but in recent years it's doubled," Brown said. For the last 10 years, the state primary (turnout) is pretty low. This year was much higher than I expected — double would what we'd usually have for a state primary."
Workers at all three of Rockport's polling locations reported a steady stream of voters throughout the day.
Late Wednesday afternoon, with only one provisional ballot left to research, the Essex town clerk's office reported 1,248 ballots were cast during the primary — more than 550 of which have came through mail and in-person early voting. The town has 2,839 registered voters.
"It's a fantastic turnout for primary election," said Essex Town Clerk Pam Throne said earlier in the afternoon. "Our 44 percent turnout was much higher than normal fall primaries which in the past have averaged 20 percent turnout or less."
The Manchester town clerk's office said officials will begin to finalize election results Thursday. It said of 4,334 registered voters in town, 1,360 had requested ballots be mailed.
"There hasn't been any issues," said Manchester Interim Town Clerk Sharon George late Tuesday afternoon, while the polls were open. "It's been slow day, considering. I wish more people would have come out and voted."
Democrat voters chose to send incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey to the state election Senate race next November over Rep. Joe Kennedy III by 1,607 to 922 in Rockport, 947-559 in Manchester and 570-407 in Essex.
On the Republican side, voters chose Kevin O'Connor to go up against Markey in November. O'Connor bested his opponent, Shiva Ayyadurai, 204-131 in Rockport, 161-123 in Manchester and 144-104 in Essex.
The towns also chose U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, another incumbent, to represent the Democrats in the U.S. House District 6th District race. He beat out candidates Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, both of Topsfield, for the spot. Moulton will face Republican John Paul Moran, who ran unopposed this primary, in November.
Eight Libertarian ballots and two Green-Rainbow ballots were collected in Rockport. Likewise, Essex had five and three. It is currently unknown at this time how many Libertarian and Green-Rainbow ballots were collected in Manchester. Both parties had no candidates running in each election and voters had to write in their choices.
The State and Presidential Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. Early voting is expected to be held mid-October.
Here's the preliminary results for the 2020 Primary Election from Rockport, Manchester and Essex:
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Senator in Congress
Ed Markey* — Rockport, 1,607; Manchester, 947; Essex, 570
Joe Kennedy III — Rockport, 922; Manchester, 559; Essex, 407
Write-ins — Rockport, 1; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks — Rockport, 8; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 6
Representative in Congress
Seth Moulton* — Rockport, 2,039; Manchester, 1,137; Essex, 750
Jamie Belsito — Rockport, 178; Manchester, 108; Essex, 112
Angus McQuilkin —Rockport, 254; Manchester, 224; Essex, 94
Write-ins — Rockport, 3; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 64; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 26
Governor's Council
Eileen Duff* — Rockport, 1,952; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 811
Write-ins — Rockport, 8; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 578; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 171
Senator in General Court
Write-ins — Rockport, 356; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 9
Blanks — Rockport, 2,182; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 974
Representative in General Court
Ann-Margaret Ferrante* — Rockport, 2,060; Manchester, not on ballot; Essex, 825
Write ins — Rockport, 16; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 5
Blanks — Rockport, 462; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 153
Register of Probate
Pamela Casey O'Brien — Rockport, 1,870; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 784
Write-ins —Rockport, 6; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks —Rockport, 662; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 199
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Senator in Congress
Shiva Ayyadurai — Rockport, 131; Manchester, 123; Essex, 104
Kevin O'Connor — Rockport, 204; Manchester, 161; Essex, 144
Write-ins — Rockport, 1; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 2
Blanks — Rockport, 11; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 7
Representative in Congress
John Paul Moran — Rockport, 267; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 214
Write-ins — Rockport, 4; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 76; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 42
Governor's Council
Write-ins — Rockport, 29; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 3
Blanks — Rockport, 318; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 254
Senator in General Court
Bruce E. Tarr* — Rockport, 319; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 236
Write ins — Rockport, 2; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 0
Blanks — Rockport, 26; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 21
Representative in General Court
Brad Hill — Rockport, not on ballot; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, not on ballot
Write-ins — Rockport, 24; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 323; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 256
Register of Probate
Write-ins — Rockport, 23; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 1
Blanks — Rockport, 324; Manchester, unavailable; Essex, 256
* Denotes incumbent
