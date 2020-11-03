As polls came to a close Tuesday evening, voting officials in Rockport, Manchester and Essex each estimated at least 80% of their town’s registered voters participated in this year’s state election.
Despite high numbers of mail-in and absentee ballots this year, volunteers and town officials at all three Cape Ann communities reported a steady stream of in-person voters all day. At around 7:30 p.m., Rockport Assistant Melanie Waddell said there had been around 5,300 ballots counted so far. There are 6,144 register voters in Rockport.
“That’s around 86 percent,” she said while helping volunteers submit mail-in ballots at the Rockport Community House, Precinct 3’s polling location. “We were hoping for around 95 percent, but we still have to submit all these ballots, so we won’t know until the end of the night.”
With a half an hour before closing, around 1,700 people submitted ballots at Precinct 3 –515 of which did so in person.
“The turnout has been steady,” said volunteer Andrea Ritchie. “It hasn’t been overwhelming, which is good because people were able to vote safely and at a distance from one another.”
Precinct 2’s polling location at St. Mary’s Church was the busiest of the night with 1,826 ballots cast and 651 walk-ins.
“We had a line all morning and this afternoon,” said volunteer Justine Quinn. “At one point, one of the police officers said the line was reaching to the Town Hall parking lot. That would be about 150 feet with social distancing.”
Some workers at the Town Hall Annex, the Precinct 1 polling location, believed they possibly set a record this year with 1,507 total ballots submitted and 328 walk-ins.
“We’re winding down now,” said volunteer Marilyn Holmen, “but the whole day has been very steady.”
In Manchester, Interim Town Clerk Sharon George said she had her hands full with this election. At 6:10 p.m., she said around 75% to 80% of the town’s 4,400 registered voters had casted a ballot.
“This has to be the biggest election I’ve worked in in the past 22 years,” she said. “We’ve been counting ballots since 7 a.m. and we’re only in the ‘S’s.’”
According to Town Clerk Pam Thorne 2,424 ballots were cast in Essex by 5:40 p.m., according to Essex’s new digital voting tabulator.
“At least 50 percent have already voted early,” Thorne said at the town’s polling station at Essex Fire Station. “Hopefully this will be the last election held here. The new Public Safety building is expected to be ready by April.”
During open voting hours, Polling Constable Dawn Burnham was training Cathy McKinnon to possibly take over her roll next election. While she’ll be retiring from her position as assistant town clerk next week, Burnham said she’s still mulling over whether to come back for the next election.
“Pam has asked me to come back,” she said. “The next election is in May, so we’ll see.”
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.