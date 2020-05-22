Ceremonies marking Memorial Day on Cape Ann have moved from the big stage to the small screen.
Cape Ann Veterans Services and 1623 Studios will present a special television event in lieu of an in-person Memorial Day service.
"Cape Ann Memorial Day," scheduled to air on Channel 12 on Monday at 11 a.m., will feature music, slideshows and clips from previous Cape Ann Memorial Day services. Representatives from the veterans service departments of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester will read the names of veterans in their communities who died this year.
"Our mission is and continues to be ensuring that our veterans who have passed away and that our military men and women who were killed in action or died while in service to our nation are always remembered and that our traditions are maintained and passed down to future generations," Cape Ann Veterans Services posted in announcing the program on its Facebook page.
Cape Ann Veterans Services District Director Adam Curcuru said the organization canceled its traditional annual service at Gloucester High School to keep the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
"(The Gloucester High School service) typically has 300 to 400 people," he explained. "There will be no way to move that outdoors with social distancing and mask protocols. Older populations would be at disadvantage."
This doesn't mean all public services are canceled this weekend, however
Memorial Day observances, with required 6-foot distancing between participants, also will be held at 9 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, 104 Langsford St. in Gloucester; at 10 a.m. at Beech Grove Cemetery on Pleasant Street in Rockport; and 10 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 14 Church St. in Manchester.
Cody Clifford, a Gloucester High School senior, has created 100 COVID-related care packages for veterans in conjunction with the We Are All in This Together Gloucester, a local Facebook group. On Friday, from 9 to 11 a.m., veterans are welcome to drive by and pick up these gifts of appreciation at the Cape Ann Veterans Services office, 12 Emerson Ave. in Gloucester. The packages, containing small American flags and flag pins, personal toiletries and snack foods, will be distributed as long as supplies last.
Members of Amaral-Bailey American Legion Post 113 in Manchester will place flags at all veteran graves in Manchester cemeteries on Friday and Saturday for Memorial Day.
On Sunday night, Essex Town Hall will be among the buildings and bridges across the state to be illuminated in gold to honor Gold Star Families who have lost families in war in observance of Memorial Day.
The Eastern Essex District Department of Veterans Services, which services Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton and Wenham, does not have anything scheduled for Memorial Day. Instead, it asks everyone to observe a minute of silence beginning at 3 p.m.
"This year our nation is experiencing a deadly pandemic that has changed the way we function on a daily basis," reads a message posted on the district's website. "Quarantines, face masks, and social distancing are newly mandated measures to prevent the spread of a deadly virus and will likely affect the way we conduct ourselves on Memorial Day this year."
