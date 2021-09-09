This Saturday, Sept. 11, residents of Cape Ann will remember Sept. 11, 2001, when in a single blue sky morning the world as we knew it changed. Twenty years have passed since four commercial airplanes, hijacked by terrorists, crashed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, killing 2,977 people — including 403 first responders in New York City.
Local observances on Saturday will follow guidelines suggested by the state Department of Fire Services, which includes lowering the flag to half staff, a bell-ringing ceremony, reading the fireman's prayer and a moment of silence.
GLOUCESTER
At 8:30 a.m., an interfaith service that will include prayer and reflection takes place at Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., on the church lawn . The church bells will ring at 8:46 a.m., to mark the moment that the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call 781-281-0376.
At 9:55 a.m., the public is invited to join Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, fire Chief Eric Smith, police Chief Edward Conley, Harbormaster Thomas "TJ" Ciarametaro, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester Commander John Roberts and Cape Ann Director of Veterans Services Adam Curcuru for a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks at Gloucester Fire Department Headquarters, 8 School St. At 9:55 a.m., Smith will give an opening statement and Chaplain Peter Aberle of the Orthodox Congregational Church in Lanesville will deliver a prayer, followed by a moment of silence. In the tradition of the Fire Department of New York City, the Gloucester Fire Department will symbolically strike a ‘5-5-5-5′ alarm on a ceremonial bell to remember those who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.
ROCKPORT
At 9 a.m., there will be a short service, open to the public, in front of Rockport Fire Headquarters, 37 Broadway.
ESSEX
At 9:55 a.m., the Essex Police and Fire departments invite the public to a 9/11 Memorial Service in front of the new Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. No speakers are scheduled. Attendees will remember, reflect on and pray for those who lost their lives.
MANCHESTER
At 9:45 a.m., there will be a service outside at the Manchester by the Sea Fire Department at 12 School St. All are welcome.
.