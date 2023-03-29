The legacy of local businessman Pierce Sears, who made a beloved soda, will be to provide substantial scholarships to Rockport and Gloucester students this year.
The Twin Lights Beverages Trust, named after Sears' soda company, will award four scholarships of $25,000 to two students each from Gloucester and Rockport high schools. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 3.
"I was looking at what was available in terms of scholarships and it's crazy what kids have to pay and we wanted to do something substantive," said Philip Hopkins, a trustee of the Twin Lights Beverages Trust. "This could be life changing. It could be the difference between going to your first-choice school or a second or third choice."
Sears, who ran the 114-year-old Thomas Wilson Bottling Company which produced Twin Lights soda before he died in 2021, was alive when the trust was established. It was his dream to help others in his community.
"Pierce was such a generous individual and his contributions to our community were many. This scholarship trust will help continue his legacy by assisting students looking to continue their education,” Hopkins said.
Sears' home, which stands like a town sentinel at Five Corners, is now on the market, the proceeds of which will go to the trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.
This is one of the largest scholarships offered to students at either school this year in terms of overall award total.
The idea for the trust is to sustain local businesses and train tradespeople who provide needed services and skills to Cape Ann and its surrounding communities, just as Thomas Wilson Bottling Company and Twin Lights did for more than a century over four generations.
Next year the scholarship may be expanded to other Cape Ann communities and may diversify who may apply, such as those seeking to learn the trades or a single parent wanting to complete an education.
One of the application requirements is a one-page, double-spaced essay that answers the question: “Where do I see a need in the Cape Ann community and how can I fill it?”
For more details, visit twinlightstrust.org.