The race for Gloucester City Council seats is shaping up to be 15 candidates deep as two new contenders have joined the competition.
Tracy J. O’Neil has pulled papers for both Ward 2 and councilor at-large while Tony M. Gross has announced that he is running for councilor at-large.
The would-be candidates will need to collect 150 signatures from registered city voters to get a place on the ballot. or School Committee seat, and signatures from 75 voters within the ward to run for a ward council spot.
Also in the race to take a seat as one of the city's four councilors at-large are Peter Cannavo, Carleton Bruce McKay Jr., Jason M. Grow, and Robin Hubbard and incumbent James W. O’Hara
Adam J. Orlando is still the only contender on the ballot for the Ward 3 council seat.
Seeking running for re-election are Council Vice Chairman and Ward 4's Valerie Gilman, Ward 1’s Scott Memhard, Ward 2’s Barry Pett, and Ward 5’s Sean Nolan.
Councilors at-Large John McCarthy, Melissa Cox and Jen Holmgren, Ward 3 Councilor Steve LeBlanc, School Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope, and School Committee member Joel Favazza are not seeking another term.
Competing for a seat on the six-member School Committee are candidates Keith Mineo, William W. Melvin, Richard J. Roberts and Thomas A. Stein, as well as incumbents Kathleen A. Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha V. Watson and Laura B. Wiessen.
The would-be ward candidates for City Council will need to collect 75 signatures from registered voters within the ward to get a place on the ballot, while school candidates need signatures from 150 voters.
Greg Verga, Robert Russell, John Harvey, Francisco Sclafani, Joseph Polizzia and Brian Pollard are seeking to challenge incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken for the city's highest office. Each must collect 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot.
Gloucester’s preliminary election, if necessary, is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If three or more candidates collect enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for mayor or any individual ward council seat, it would force preliminaries in those races. If more than eight candidates seek the city’s four at-large council seats — or if more than 12 candidates seek School Committee seats, that would also force preliminaries for those slots.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 27. The deadline to file papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is July 27 at 5 p.m.
