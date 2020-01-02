A reported stabbing led to a brawl in the Gloucester Police Department lobby early Thursday morning.
The two men involved in the fight, Andrew Johnson, 26, and Vladislav Tsepkov, 48, were arrested after receiving medical care. Johnson was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (his foot), assault and battery, and disorderly conduct. Tsepkov, who reportedly had stabbed Johnson before the attack with a pocket knife, was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The police report states officers interviewed both Tsepkov and Johnson about the incident while they were receiving medical treatment at separate hospitals.
At Addison Gilbert Hospital, Tsepkov said it was Johnson who initiated the fight. He told officers Johnson began screaming and kicking him while he was sleeping outside the Fitz Hugh Lane House at 25 Harbor Loop. Tsepkov, who is homeless, used his knife to defend himself. He admitted to stabbing Johnson once, after which he said Johnson stopped attacking and walked away.
Johnson, who was originally transported to Beverly Hospital before being moved to Lahey Hospital in Burlington for further treatment, claimed Tsepkov was the initial aggressor.
He said he was talking to a person on the phone by the Fitz Hugh Lane House when Tsepkov, who was laying down nearby, told him to "shut the (expletive) up." Johnson tried to greet Tsepkov because "he thought he knew him from the shelter," but Tsepkov told him to "get back or he was going to stab him."
Johnson then claimed he saw Tsepkov try to reach for something and he kicked it away from him. Johnson said he was going to apologize, but Tsepkov continued to come closer and he had no choice but to start swinging. It was during this scuffle that Johnson claimed he was stabbed. Afterward, Johnson said it was Tsepkov who told him to find help, so he left and went to the police station.
At 12:05 a.m., according to the police report, Johnson entered the Gloucester station lobby on Main Street, bleeding from his left shoulder and left hand, claiming a "Russian guy across the street" had stabbed him.
While officers began tending to Johnson's wounds, as they awaited the arrival of paramedics, Tsepkov, "appearing to have blood on his hands and face," also entered the lobby.
Upon seeing Tsepkov, Johnson immediately began physically attacking him. Although officers tried to restrain Johnson, "he was able to strike Tsepkov in the face with his right hand multiple times."
Johnson told officers he "snapped" and feared Tsepkov may try to stab him again. After the two men were separated, Tsepkov was taken outside and put in handcuffs. A black knife was found in Tsepkov's possession.
Police said Tsepkov's right index finger "was sliced from a knife and was bleeding all over the station hallway." His nose also "appeared to be broken and was off of center to the right." Tsepkov claimed his nose injury was from Johnson's initial attack, and that he tried to stop it from bleeding before going to the police station to report his side of the story.
Back at the Fitz Hugh Lane House, officers found a trail of blood that led "to the back side of the house, where there was an area covered in blood splatter next to an outdoor bed."
