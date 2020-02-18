Two bald eagles were captured flying over Ten Pound Island by photographer Larry Oaks over the President's Day weekend.
"I saw two big shapes in the trees and they were so obviously giant birds," Oaks said. "I saw a pair of them: fully grown, adult, mature bald eagles. They were absolutely huge."
Oaks snapped a few shots Sunday of the country's national bird from East Gloucester while looking west over the harbor with Ten Pound Island, the harbor, and Magnolia in the background.
"I was awestruck," Oaks said. "I kind of got lucky."
The East Gloucester resident's luck didn't run out as the eagles took flight and headed in his direction.
"They came very close to me," Oaks laughed, explaining that he found himself running into someone's driveway as the creatures soared overhead.
When the residents of the driveway came out to see why Oaks was standing on their property, they too were taken back by the sight of these large creatures.
He said they all just stood in awe of the magnificent creatures that had flown so close to them.
"It was unbelievable," Oaks recounted.
Oaks and other surprised residents of East Gloucester are not the only ones to have the seen the bald eagles.
Local fishermen also have reported seeing the eagles resting on the city-owned Ten Pound Island, about 300 yards long and located in Gloucester's Outer Harbor, periodically this winter. The island is home to a nesting habitat for several bird species, including the black-crowned night heron, herring gull and common eider, but not to "endangered or threatened plant, animal or bird species,” according to a 2016 Massachusetts Audubon Society report.
An eagle also reportedly flew over the A. Piatt Andrew bridge, carrying Route 128 over the Annisquam River, last month.
A festival of flight
Gloucester's eagles weren't the only ones spotted locally on President's Day weekend.
For the past 12 years, bird watchers have flocked to Newburyport from all over for the Merrimack River Eagle Festival.
This year's celebration took place this past Saturday, with over 1,000 attendees and the most birds ever spotted during the festival.
"This is the best year we have had for seeing bald eagles on that day," Eagle Festival coordinator Melissa Vokey said.
Hosted by the Massachusetts Audubon's Joppa Flats Education Center and Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, the festival held a full-day of indoor and outdoor activities to celebrate the bald eagle.
Vokey credits the weather for the good turnout— of both people and birds.
"They come down here because they are frozen," she said of the raptors. "The water up north is frozen so they come up here to find open water."
Eagles often feed on fish, and the open water of Gloucester Harbor and the Annisquam River may be what keep is keeping the raptors in the area.
While the official count of bald eagles is unknown, Massachusetts Wildlife has been able to track the number of nests in the area.
"With growing eagle numbers, it has become increasingly difficult for the agency to keep track of all the pairs in the state," according to Mass Wildlife. "However, we still have a pretty good idea of numbers and locations for eagle nests. In recent years we have had as many as five eagle nests along the Merrimack."
Mass Wildlife also knows of, as of 2019, one nest on the Powwow River, one on the Mill River, and one on the Parker River.
About the national bird
The bald eagle, according to the Massachusetts Wildlife Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program report:
* Is the largest raptor in Massachusetts,
* Has a wingspan of 6.5 to 7 feet.
* Has a body length of 3 feet
* Weighs 8 to 15 pounds.
* Females are notably larger than males.
* Attains adult plumage at 4 to 5 years of age.
Habitat preferences: shoreline containing stands of forest for nesting and trees projecting above the forest canopy for perching, near an adequate supply of moderate-sized to large fish, unimpeded view, and reasonable freedom from human disturbances.
Life cycle: Courtship (aerial loops, cartwheels, dives, locked talons while diving straight downward and spinning head over heels) begins late fall/early winter. Nest building: December-February. Egg-laying: early March-early April. Hatching: 35 days later. Fledging: 10 weeks after hatching. Independence from parents: late fall. Most bald eagles appear to nest within 200 miles of where they hatched.
Nests: Weighing hundreds of pounds and 12 feet high and 8.5 feet wide are located in hardwoods or conifers, 30 to 120 feet above ground. Made of pine, grasses, and other soft materials, collected by male and delivered to female, who does the construction. Pairs usually return every year to same site.
Eggs: dull white, one to three, laid several days apart. Incubated 35 days. Older chick has advantage over younger chick(s) if conditions are competitive.
Food: marine and freshwater fish, captured live from the water. Bald Eagles also steal fish from other birds by harassing the other bird until it drops its prey. Bald Eagles also eat waterfowl/seabirds by pursuing stragglers from big flocks. They will take crippled waterfowl and seabirds, small mammals, and carrion (particularly dead fish).
Current status: Removed from the federal list of threatened and endangered species in August 2007, but still imperiled in a number of states because of habitat loss or degradation and ongoing disturbance from a growing human population.
