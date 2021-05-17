Robin J. Hubbard and Adam J. Orlando have entered the ring to fight for a seat on Gloucester's City Council.
Hubbard is running for councilor at-large while Orlando is looking to compete head-to-head against Carlton B. McKay Jr. for the position of Ward 3's councilor.
As of Friday, no additional residents had pulled papers to campaign for mayor.
Francisco Sclafani, Joseph Polizzia, Brian Pollard and incumbent Sefatia Romeo Theken have all pulled papers for a chance to win the executive office. Each must collect 300 verified signatures from registered city voters to earn a spot on the ballot for mayor.
The only incumbent councilors to have pulled papers are Ward 2's Barry Pett and Ward 5's Sean Nolan.
Already campaigning for an at-large council seat is Gregory P. Verga, who pulled papers earlier. He had served as a Ward 5 councilor and School Committee member and chairman before seeking and winning an at-large seat in 2013. In 2015, he ran for mayor, losing to Romeo Theken and then mounting an unsuccessful campaign to retain his at-large council seat.
No one has pulled papers for a chance to represent Ward 1 or 4 on the council.
William W. Melvin, Richard J. Roberts and Thomas A. Stein have put their hats in the ring for a chance to help the public schools sail forward into a year of in-person learning by being on the district's six-member School Committee.
School Committee incumbents Kathleen A. Clancy, Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, Samantha V. Watson, and Laura B. Wiessen have also pulled papers to keep their seats.
Gloucester's preliminary elections, if necessary, are set for Tuesday, Sept. 14, with the general elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If three or more candidates collect enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for mayor or any individual ward council seat, it would force preliminary runs in those races. If more than eight candidates seek the city's four at-large council seats — or if more than 12 candidates seek School Committee seats, that would also force preliminary runs for those slots.
Would-be candidates need 150 signatures to run for either a councilor at-large or School Committee seat, and signatures from 75 voters within the ward to run for a ward council spot.
The deadline to take out nomination papers is July 27.
The deadline to submit nomination papers for certification of signatures to the Board of Registrars is also July 27 at 5 p.m.
