ESSEX — Essex police Detective Thomas P. Shamshak Jr. and Officer Daniel J. Bruce have been promoted to the rank of sergeant.
Selectmen will be asked to confirm these appointment at their next meeting on Monday, July 29. If confirmed, the men will be sworn in to their new positions on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Beginning in April, Essex Police enrolled four officers, including Bruce and Shamshak in a "promotional process" course by Law Enforcement Dimensions LLC of Arlington. The course included practical exercises, assessments and an exam on July 13.
Shamshak, who holds a bachelor degree in criminal justice, has been a police officer since 2005, joining the Essex department in 2007. He has served as a shift commander and the department's firearms licensing officer, lead field training officer, and as its patrol procedures and use-of-force instructor.
Bruce joined the department in September 2009, and earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell in May 2010. He has served as the department's certified child passenger safety technician and treasurer for the Essex Police Benevolent Association. In 2017, he received AAA Northeast's Traffic Safety Hero of the Year Award, honoring his work promoting child seat safety, organizing the department's Bike Rodeo, Bike Patrol and crosswalk safety grants, and maintenance of the crosswalk safety signage throughout the town.
Currently, Paul Francis is the department's only sergeant. He was promoted to chief of police last December and will begin serving in that capacity Thursday, Aug. 1. Chief Peter G. Silva will retire the day before.
Hiring two sergeants is part of Francis's plan to restructure the department.
“We restructured the budget so one sergeant takes the 4 p.m. to midnight shift and, for the first time in town, have another sergeant serve the midnight to 8 a.m. shift,” Francis told the Gloucester Times in May.
Other restructuring goals include integrating the court officer’s duties into the two detectives’ work. With this change, the court officer will only work four days a week instead of five. According to Francis, this will save on overtime costs and allow more officers to patrol during heavy traffic times.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
