Police said they plan to summons two Gloucester men to court on the charges of simple assault, following a fight early Monday morning near The Pilot House restaurant at Porter and Rogers Street.
Police said Kevin Platthy, 31, of 205 Essex Ave., and Thailo S. Oliveira, 24, of 86 Eastern Ave., already had resolved their dispute when officers arrived, but gave widely different versions of what caused the altercation.
Platthy, according to the report by Patrolman Robert Morrissey, told the officer that Oliveira approached him outside the restaurant and asked if he could "get him some coke." Platthy said he said no and Oliveira became aggressive, leading to the fight.
Oliveira told officers that he was confronted by Platthy and that led to the fight.
According to the report, a witness told officers that both men were responsible for the fight and that Platthy sucker-punched Oliveira.
"Platthy and Oliveira both appeared intoxicated, showing signs of alcohol impairment," Morrissey stated in his report.
In other news from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, July 28
11:17 p.m.: A caller reported two people having sex in the back of a truck parked at Pond View Village. A responding officer said it was just "two kids in a truck talking."
10:52 p.m.: Police were called to Niles Beach on report of people setting off fireworks and dispersed two small groups of individuals and doused one small fire. Peace restored.
9:32 p.m.: Police were summoned to a Blake Court address on report of a disturbance. Peace restored.
2:24 p.m.: Officers responded to Colburn Street on report of teenagers trespassing in the quarries and dispersed the groups.
12:14 a.m.: Officers responded to Sadler Street on report of an adult male yelling in the street. The man was located and given a courtesy ride to his residence.
Saturday, July 27
11:33 p.m.: Police said they intend to issue a court summons to Nicholas M. Scalli, 19, of 23 Thurston Point Road, Gloucester, on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a marked lanes violation. According to the report, police responded to Wheeler Street on report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Wheeler and Thurston Point Road and were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle — identified by at least one witness as Scalli — fled the area on foot. A search of the area did not locate him. The matter remains under investigation.
11:16 p.m.: Police arrested Cedric T. Hill, 33, 236 E. Main St., Gloucester, on the charge of breaking and entering a parked vehicle with the intent to commit a misdemeanor. According to the report, a witness confronted and detained Hill for police after observing him enter a parked vehicle.
Friday, July 26
3:07 p.m.: An officer responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store on Washington Street on a report of an incapacitated individual but could not locate the person. The officer dispersed a group of people congregating in the area.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 29
12:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday, July 28
9:44 p.m.: Report of a loud gunshot or firework noises coming from Pigeon Hill Street. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any noisemakers in the area, although they did hear faint banging noises in the distance.
7:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert.
6:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert.
4:01 p.m.: An illegally parked car on School Street was tagged.
3:21 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Pleasant Street was tagged.
1:28 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people hanging around Carlson's Quarry.
10:17 a.m.: A person called to ask if electronic skateboards and hoverboards are allowed on Bearskin Neck. Both qualify as "skateboards" in the town's bylaws, and skateboards are prohibited on the Neck.
9:09 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding idling trains at Station Square. According to police, the noise was coming from a layover train at the Rockport MBTA Station.
8:47 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Old Garden Road was tagged.
Saturday, July 27
9:20 and 10:21 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for having defective taillights.
8:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jewett Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:21 p.m.: A person called to report he watched two teenagers steal his bike on Granite Street. The person said he chased after the teenagers who later ditched the bike and ran off. The bike was recovered with minimal damage. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the two teenagers.
4 p.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
2:39 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway Avenue was tagged.
1:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Gap Head Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert.
10:44 a.m.: A Penryn Way resident reported she lost track of a dog she was looking after. The resident said the dog was blind and deaf. Later in the day, the resident called back to report the dog had returned home.
10:15 a.m.: Report of a group of children swimming in Carlson's Quarry. Officers at the scene sent the group on their way.
3:36 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
3:19 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Wharf Road was tagged.
2:35 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for driving without their headlights.
Friday, July 26
9:54 p.m.: A woman reported her car and purse were stolen on Squam Road. The woman called back a short while later saying she forgot she parked at a different location.
7:40 p.m.: Noise complaint at Millbrook Park. Report of a neighbor using a weed-wacker. Officers spoke with the neighbor and he agreed to stop for the evening.
3:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gap Head Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:23 p.m.: Report of a woman opening different doors to the First Baptist Church on High Street. The woman told officers at the scene she was trying to find a priest. She was informed there was no priest at this church, only a minister. The woman was later sent on her way.
12:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:50 a.m.: Multiple reports of an antique farm tractor causing traffic on Main Street. The tractor owner was driving to Back Beach for an antique car show. No further action was taken.
9:33 a.m.: Report of a dog barking inside a camper on Broadway. Officers determined the dog was not in distress as it had food, water and air conditioning. The owner of the camper was attending Sunday service at a nearby church. He left the scene after it was over.
9:10 a.m.: Medical emergency on Briarstone Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:56 a.m.: The Fire Department tended to a broken propane tank at a Granite Street residence.
8:22 a.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported smelling smoke in her house. The Fire Department checked the area and found no evidence of a fire. Down the street, firefighters found an unattended fire pit. The fire was put out.
ESSEX
Monday, July 29
12:09 p.m.: Report of a sick raccoon on School Street. Animal Control checked the area and were unable to find the raccoon.
8:56 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for driving with a suspended license and having an expired inspection sticker. The driver's wife later picked him up and drove him home.
Sunday, July 28
2:06 p.m.: Two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. A driver received a citation for tailgating. One of the cars needed to be towed from the scene.
Saturday, July 27
Between Friday and Saturday, officers issued a total of 20 written warnings and citations to motorists for various traffic infractions, including stop sign violations, speeding, tailgating, distracted driving, and using a cell phone while driving as a junior operator (under 18). The traffic stops were made between 8 a.m. and noon on Martin Street, Western Avenue, John Wise Avenue, and Main Street. The operation was funded through a state safety grant.
10:13 p.m.: Verbal argument on Western Avenue. Officers at the scene restored the peace.
3:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transferred by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
10:21 a.m.: Report of a limping German Shepherd on Southern Avenue. Animal Control searched the area and was unable to locate the dog.
8:26 a.m.: Animal control responded to a struck rabbit on Eastern Avenue.
Friday, July 26
9:56 p.m.: An officer found two cars parked at Centennial Grove after hours. At the beach, he found a group of six people sitting around a campfire with empty beer bottles. The officer dismissed the group.
8:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. A man was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
7:14 p.m.: Medical emergency at a Main Street business. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
7:12 p.m.: A person reported receiving a number of phone calls from an acquaintance on John Wise Avenue. Officers checked with the John Wise Avenue resident and found all was in order; their cell phone was having issues.
3:58 p.m.: A drunk driver committed a hit-and-run accident on Eastern Avenue. According to police, the driver crashed into another car before slamming into a nearby embankment. He sustained injuries, the extent of which is unknown at this time, and was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. The driver was not arrested at the scene, but will be given a court summons on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, a second offense; leaving the scene of property damage; and operating to endanger.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 29
11:42 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Rockwood Heights Road and Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:17 a.m.: Manchester police aided Gloucester officers on a past hit-and-run incident in Gloucester.
2:09 a.m.: Noise complaint regarding a loud group of people and the sounds of breaking glass on Singing Beach. Officers at the scene dismissed the group. They did not find any evidence of broken glass.
Sunday, July 28
9:53 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation and failing to signal.
6:49 p.m.: Officers spoke to a person riding a scooter down the middle of the roadway on Beach Street.
5:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Crooked Lane. An elderly man who was reportedly highly intoxicated was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:37 p.m.: Three illegally parked cars on Ocean Street were tagged.
2:34 p.m.: An illegally parked car on the corner of Summer Street and Raymond Street was tagged.
12:48 p.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. A woman who was reportedly not feeling well was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:45 a.m.: Report of a dog bite on Beach Street. Medical attention was refused.
Saturday, July 27
9:42 p.m.: A driver on Norwood Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:33 p.m.: Two-car accident on the Route 128 northbound ramp on School Street. One person suffered a minor injury and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. One car was towed from the scene. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.
7:32 p.m.: Report of a disorderly group of people, possibly intoxicated, on Beach Street. The group had left the parking lot in a car by the time officers arrived. Officers were able to pull the car over and found the driver wasn't intoxicated.
3:30 p.m.: Manchester Police aided Gloucester officers with a car accident on Raymond Street in Gloucester.
3:12 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Ocean Street were ticketed.
1:40 p.m.: Manchester police aided Beverly officers with a matter on Hale Street in Beverly.
1:27 p.m.: Report of an erratic operator driving into Gloucester on Route 128 northbound. Gloucester police were notified.
11:37 a.m.: Disorderly conduct on Beach Street. A disgruntled person was refusing to pay parking fees. The issues was later resolved.
Friday, July 26
10:41 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a party on North Street. Officers spoke with the party hosts and they agreed to quiet down.
9:18 p.m.: Report of a boat stuck on the rocks in the harbor near Ram Island and Smiths Point. Manchester police and the harbormaster, Beverly harbormaster, Salem harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted in moving the occupants out of the boat to safety. The boat was later removed by a salvage company.
