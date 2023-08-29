Two men facing drug trafficking charges remain held without bail after a dangerousness hearing on Friday.
A judge ordered Wilving M. Lopez, 22, of 43 Veterans Memorial Drive, Peabody, and David Garcia, 21, of 7 Albany St., Lynn, held pending a probable cause hearing on Sept. 26, according to the clerk’s office of Gloucester District Court in session in Peabody.
Gloucester police arrested the men on Maplewood Avenue around 2:43 p.m. on Aug. 15 on charges of trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine.
Police seized 27 baggies of suspected fentanyl and 38 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly $1,400 in cash during the arrests, according to an earlier statement from police Chief Ed Conley and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.
Lopez and Garcia were each charged with trafficking in fentanyl, more than 10 grams, and trafficking in cocaine, 36 grams or more, both felonies, police and the district attorney said.
Garcia also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest for allegedly struggling with a Gloucester police officer during the incident.
They were arraigned Aug. 16 and ordered held without bail pending Friday’s dangerousness hearing.
