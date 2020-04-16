Two Ipswich multi-family homes damaged in separate fires

IPSWICH — Firefighters knocked down two separate single-alarm fires in multi-family homes in 12 hours.
— Firefighters rushed to 34 Mitchell Road at 9 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a fire in the multifamily home, according to Fire Chief Andy Theriault.
He said first responders found light smoke showing from the attic when they arrived, and the residents had already evacuated the building.
Inside, firefighters attacked the flames and extinguished them within a half-hour.
Fire, smoke and water damages were estimated at about $20,000. Residents relocated for the night until the building could be cleaned and repaired.
The alarm for 4 Winter Street came in at 6:13 a.m. Thursday, hardly more than nine hours after firefighters had responded to the Mitchell Road fire.
This time, they found heavy smoke showing and fire visible from the rear of the home, with flames overlapping onto the roof.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames by about 7 a.m.
The building sustained an estimated $100,000 in damages and will remain uninhabitable until extensive repairs are made.
"Our firefighters and mutual aid partners did a tremendous job of containing both fires and minimizing damage to the homes," said Chief Theriault. He said no one was injured in either incident.
Chief Theriault said the overnight fires have been deemed accidental by the Ipswich Fire Department, and the cause of each remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.