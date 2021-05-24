Two men pulled from sea at Rafe's Chasm

Good Samaritans and first responders rescued two men who had been swept into the sea this weekend while fishing.
At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the Gloucester Fire Department received a call from concerned citizens that two men who had been fishing on the rocks of Rafe’s Chasm in Magnolia had been washed into the water by a wave.
Two bystanders jumped into the water to try to rescue the two who had been swept into the sea. The two rescuers were able to pull one man back to the shoreline in the pounding surf, but the second was swept further away from the shore.
Moments later, first responders spotted the man clinging to a lobster buoy approximately 500 feet from shore. Vessels from Gloucester Harbormaster's Office and U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester quickly arrived and pulled the individual out of the water.
“This rescue was a terrific example of a joint effort between the police, fire and harbormaster’s office as well as the Coast Guard,” fire Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. “Both land-side and water-side, the crews responding were quick to act and knew exactly what to do and it was great teamwork all around. We also commend the bystanders who jumped into the water, as well as those who called for help.”
The individual who had been clinging to the buoy was transported by boat to the harbormaster’s dock off Harbor Loop, where he was treated before being transported to a nearby hospital by Gloucester Fire paramedics. The other individual who had fallen into the water was brought through the woods by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital by paramedics.
The two rescuers were treated at the shore but not transported to the hospital.
None of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.
Rafe's Chasm is a deep chasm in the rocks along the Magnolia shore, near Normans Woe, and is a popular fishing and surf-watching spot. In September 2019, a 13-year-old was rescued after being swept to by a wave while taking pictures of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian. A Brazilian native and Everett resident died after being knocked off the rocks by a wave and taken out by the tide on Election Day in 2016. And in August 2010, a man needed rescuing after falling off the rocks there.
“Time is of the essence whenever an incident like this occurs, and all parties involved showed quick-thinking and highly effective rescue techniques,” police Chief Ed Conley said a prepared statement. “We urge all residents to use extreme caution whenever fishing near the shore and to always be aware of your surroundings.”
