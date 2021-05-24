Two men pulled from sea at Rafe's Chasm

Fishing safety tips

The National Park Service offers the following safety tips for fishing or operating a fishing boat:

Always wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets when on, in or near the water.

Designate a “water watcher” to be responsible for keeping track of children in your group.

Cast only in areas where fishing is permitted

Find shelter if thunderstorms form, and seek higher ground if water levels rise.

Consult local tide tables and pay attention to tidal behavior.

Be aware of unseen water hazards and use caution when walking or wading in the water.

Never fish or operate a fishing boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol.