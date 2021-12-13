Gloucester's City Council is set to hold "decision to adopt" votes Tuesday in what would be final council action on two pot shops' special permits.
If adopted, the votes pave the way for new retail cannabis shops on Whistlestop Way and Essex Avenue.
In November, the council voted to grant Ocean Breeze Cultivation a special permit for the right to operate a retail storefront as a recreational marijuana cultivator. The shop would occupy an existing vacant storefront at 9 Whistlestop Way in a plaza adjacent to the MBTA commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue. The store would be an offshoot of a large cannabis cultivation and edibles operation on Dory Road opened by owners and brothers Wallace and Andrew Schwartz of Falmouth. They opened up the manufacturing center for gummy bears, chocolates, brownies and other pot-based products but it lacks a storefront.
At the same time, Fresh Fields Gloucester LLC has been granted a special permit to open up a retail cannabis dispensary called Reverie 73 on a site that contains a Mobil station, a convenience store and Dunkin' Donuts at 65-73 Essex Ave. The project would raze two existing buildings and replace them with one, retain the existing gas station, doughnut shop and convenience store, and add the retail marijuana dispensary on the second floor, according to city documents outlining the decision and various actions taken on the project.
Among other approvals, Fresh Fields obtained a provisional license with the state Cannabis Control Commission and a host community agreement with the city. The plan for Reverie 73 also required an Environmental Notification Form with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Office due to the shop location being in a flood zone, according to the application. Developers won approvals for an exception to the city's lowlands requirements along with the special permit procedures for a marijuana establishment in an extensive business district.
According to the city's zoning bylaw "final action by City Council on a request for Special Permit shall be taken within ninety (90) days following the public hearing." That final action by the council "shall be by adoption, by a two-thirds roll call vote," of a written document containing the past actions and decisions.
If successful, the two companies would join Happy Valley Ventures as cannabis shops in Gloucester. The city has capped the number of retail cannabis licenses at three.
A fourth, Hooligans Enterprises, LLC, had its request to enter into a host agreement denied by the city. The company filed a lawsuit in Superior Court in Salem saying it met all of the requirements under the law and by the city, and it even followed up on requests by the city for more information. In September, the company's attorney and the city's attorney filed a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice, meaning the case is only dismissed temporarily and the plaintiff would be allowed to re-file charges, adjust claims, or bring the case to another court.
