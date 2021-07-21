Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.