Gloucester firefighters are in the midst of extinguishing a burning boat in the Blynman Canal after it exploded around 9 a.m.
Two people jumped from the boat as it exploded just after passing under the Blynman Bridge into the Outer Harbor, witnesses told the Times. They swam to a ladder on the seawall, and seemed uninjured.
Meanwhile, a good Samaritan boater pulled alongside the burning boat and pulled a dog off.
The burning boat was swept by tide back into the Blynman Canal where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
The Blynman Bridge was closed for a time but has re-opened for traffic.
