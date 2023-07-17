Two people, dog pulled from water after boat explosion

Gloucester firefighters are in the midst of extinguishing a burning boat in the Blynman Canal after it exploded around 9 a.m.

Two people jumped from the boat as it exploded just after passing under the Blynman Bridge into the Outer Harbor, witnesses told the Times. They swam to a ladder on the seawall, and seemed uninjured.

Meanwhile, a good Samaritan boater pulled alongside the burning boat and pulled a dog off.

The burning boat was swept by tide back into the Blynman Canal where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The Blynman Bridge was closed for a time but has re-opened for traffic.

This story will be updated.

