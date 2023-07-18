Pedestrians and commuters near the Blynman Bridge saw a Gloucester boat explode and burn shortly before 9 Monday morning.
The two men aboard the vessel, the Grayson Marcus, were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after jumping ship and swimming to shore. Their dog was pulled from the water by a passing boater, according to witnesses.
The Grayson Marcus had just made its way from the Blynman Canal through the Blynman Bridge to the Outer Harbor when the explosion occurred, according to witnesses. They reported the flames from the boat fire reached 20 feet into the air.
Gloucester Deputy Fire Chief Phillip Harvey reported the two men and a dog jumped out of the burning boat into the water and swam toward a ladder at the Stacy Boulevard seawall.
Firefighters treated the men on a bench along Stacy Boulevard before they were taken to local hospitals.
After that, the boat drifted back through the Blynman Canal and was taken by the current about 200 yards down the canal where firefighters worked to douse the flames, according to Harvey.
“It got into the Cut (the canal) and the Gloucester Police fireboat, U.S. Coast Guard and the Harbormaster responded,” said Harvey. “We had the opportunity to see it get worse. They had just fueled it.”
A salvage company was called in, and towed the boat to the Cape Ann Marina.
Bridge tender Carlo Cicala was at the controls of the Blyman Bridge at the time of the incident. He had just raised the drawbridge, allowing the Grayson Marcus to pass through.
“I heard a pop like a bomb,” said Cicala, who recognized the boat and its operator. “I’m sorry his boat blew up. He’s a nice guy. It looks like two people and dog got off.”
Cicala said there was no damage to the bridge crossing.
“The bridge is fine,” he said.
The Blynman Bridge remained closed to boat traffic until it was again reopened about 9:30 a.m.
Mario Coreia was close to The Cut when the boat exploded.
“The boat exploded then they jumped out of it and swam away,” said Coreia. “They treated one man whose face was bloodied and took him to the hospital.”
Brady Smith was walking along the canal while the Grayson Marcus smoldered.
“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “I believe the men on the boat were being treated on a nearby bench. They definitely abandoned the boat and they swam.”
Fire Chief Eric Smith reported when fire crews arrived on the scene, the boat was fully engulfed in flames. The Gloucester Police Boat began to attack the flames, according to Smith, who added the Gloucester Harbormaster towed the vessel to shore where Gloucester firefighters extinguished the fire.
Gloucester Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro said the Gloucester Fire Department doused the flames by spreading foam over the boat. The foam, he said, does not present a danger to the environment.
“The foam dissipates,” said Ciarametaro. “It used to be toxic but (the foam) we use today is not.”
The U. S. Coast Guard provided assistance in managing the waterway while these efforts were taking place. Mutual aid was provided by Rehab 5 and Beauport Ambulance.
According to Smith, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gloucester Fire Department.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.