ROCKPORT — Two residents have handed in paperwork to request a recount of the Proposition 2 1/2 question on the ballot for last week's Town Election.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, there is no set date for the recount.
Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell said she's taking the preliminary steps to ratify the petitions. To request a ballot question recount, one needs to submit a petition with 10 signatures, including one notarized signature, from residents who are registered voters. Waddell said the town will schedule the recount once the petitions are verified by the Board of Registrars, which she hopes will happen by the end of the week.
"This team would include our election workers and the Board of Registrars," explained Waddell of the vote counters. "A recount would cost roughly $2,500 (in total for all three of Rockport's precincts)."
On the June 22 ballot, Rockport Public Schools sought an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 to replenish the schools' reserve fund by $777,336. The measure passed by just 10 votes.
On Wednesday morning, Frances Fleming, a former selectwoman, handed in her petition to hand-recount the ballot question votes in Precinct Three. Fleming said she received "around 12" signatures and got her own signature notarized at a bank.
A couple of hours after Fleming dropped off her petition, Michael Polisson, who ran unsuccessfully in the selectmen's race in last week's election, handed in three more — one petition for each precinct. He said he collected 15 voter signatures from each precinct "just to be sure."
Fleming and a friend are collecting signatures to force a recount in Precinct One and Two as well.
"The signatures I got, some voted for it and some voted against it," she said. " I felt strongly that when a total of 2,409 votes (not counting the 40 ballots that left the question blank) were cast by the voters last Tuesday for the ballot question and it passed by a mere 10 votes that it behooved the town to hold a recount."
Fleming said she voted against the override, though she won't have any hard feelings if the recount upholds its passage.
"I want it to be clear that I am confident the town will hold a most careful hand recount, which I believe I may observe, if I choose," she said. "I want it understood that I shall definitely accept the result, whichever way it falls, either for or against the question. With such a tiny margin, I and many many others believe a recount to be absolute necessary."
While running for selectman this year, Polisson was vocal about his opposition to the Proposition 2 1/2 override.
"I would like to see it overturned," he said Wednesday. "It would be hell for the taxpayers in this town. It's around 800K a year for this year and every year into infinity. With a 10-vote margin, it really is important to make sure this is the will of the people."
"With optical readers, there's too much room for a mistake," Polisson said of the election night ballot count. "If the circle's not fully covered or if someone puts a check mark there, there's a good chance the machine would kick out as a blank vote. I was thinking, with 10 votes and 40 blanks, this is too close."
If each petition is deemed legitimate, Waddell said the town will conduct Fleming's Precinct Three recount first as she was the first to hand in a petition. Polisson's Precinct One and Two recounts would then follow.
