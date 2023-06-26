Two Rockport teens get their Eagles

ROCKPORT — Two new Rockport High School graduates will have a leg up as they anticipate college and life ahead.
Rune DeFort and Colin Kelley, both 18 and of Rockport, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America — nice to have in one’s hip pocket.
After years of Scouting, the pair celebrated the attainment of the Eagle rank in the Boy Scouts Eagle Court of Honor on Sunday at the John Lane Performing Arts Center at Rockport High.
Carrie DeFort, Rune’s mother, said the distinction was a long time coming.
“They’ve been best friends since kindergarten,” she said. “So, for the two of them to do this together is amazing. I’m impressed with their tenacity to complete these projects and obtain the rank of Eagle.”
One challenge faced by the two boys was being Scouts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In other words, part of the effort was experiencing Scouting on a computer versus conducting projects out in Mother Nature.
“We made it through COVID when everything was online and it was boring,” Rune DeFort said.
His Eagle Scout project, required of any Scout seeking the distinction, was the restoration of several picnic tables at Rockport’s Hospital Field at the top of Summit Avenue. In addition, he built and installed an orange-stained “map board” near the top of Summit Avenue that details the trails in Dogtown.
It took about six years to obtain the rank of Eagle, DeFort said.
“(Becoming an Eagle) is like cresting a part of a mountain, and there’s a bigger mountain that’s the rest of my life,” said DeFort. “I stuck it out.”
For his part, Colin Kelley said he long thought of becoming an Eagle Scout.
“I feel good,” said Kelley. “It’s been a long journey and I was happy to achieve that goal.”
Kelley’s Eagle Scout project had him working with Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, to build an osprey platform in Rockport.
“The platform is designed to provide a safe place for (the ospreys) to build their nests,” Kelley said. “The Greenbelt has built a lot of them.”
Greenbelt champions land conservation and works to conserve farmland, scenic landscapes and wildlife habitat and in the region.
“The platform is designed to help with that,” Kelley said.
Kelley said while building the platform took only about a day, much work went into the project, including seeking and obtaining approval for the project from Rockport’s Select Board and Conservation Commission.
Kelley said he initially joined the Boy Scouts because of the lure of camping, but found there was more to be experienced — including learning about the natural world and working together with others.
Eventually, he decided to make the effort to become an Eagle Scout.
“I always thought it was something I wanted to go for,” he said. “I knew it would be a lot of work.”
Kelley is the son of Michael Kelley, Rockport’s School Committee chair, who had praise for the Scouting organization.
“The older kids always treated the younger kids with a lot of respect,” he said. “As Colin has gone on (in his pursuit of becoming an Eagle Scout), there have been so many different areas of study. It really grew to be something special.”
The elder Kelley said the experience has offered all the troop members a chance to develop their leadership skills and skills that will help them as they become adults.
“It’s been a wonderful experience for him,” Kelley said. “It’s really been very positive.”
Rune DeFort said part of the reason he decided to stick to the program was the inspiration “to one-up” his grandfather Armand Bouthillier, 81, who made it to the Scouting rank of Life.
“There were so many times I didn’t want to go on camping trips and I remember my mom saying ‘Oh, you’re going.’”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.