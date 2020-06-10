Two running for Essex selectmen

ESSEX — There is one contested race on the town election ballot later this month and it is for a selectman's seat.
Selectman Andrew Spinney has decided not to run again after serving just one term. Spinney said he's looking to pursue other interests outside of local government.
Guy Bradford and Peter Hoare are competing to fill Spinney's seat for a three-year term on the board. The election is June 22.
Bradford has served on the town's Finance Committee for the past two years. A retiree, he previously worked as American Eagle's corporate responsibility officer. In this position, Bradford said, he worked with overseas vendors to ensure all manufacturing was made ethically.
"It's evident in a town like Essex, with a smaller population and tax base, there's a constant challenge to find the necessary services and ways to afford them," he said. "There's a tension between the wants and needs. It's important for the selectmen and others in town government to come to terms with these competing areas. My background was largely to do that — bring two parties together and come up with a process that's beneficial for everyone."
Hoare, like Bradford, is a retiree living in Essex. Nearly three decades ago, he co-founded EasCare Ambulance Service in Weymouth. Now, Hoare runs Barn Dog Day Camp out of the barn he built in his backyard; more than 20 dogs are cared for each day. He's also been a volunteer firefighter in Essex for the past eight years.
"I feel I am highly qualified for the position with over 30 years of business leadership," he said. "I'm committed to giving back to the community and getting the economy back on track."
All other candidates for elected office on the ballot are running unopposed.
Running for reelection: Steve Poulos, chairman of the Board of Assessors; Jeffrey Jones, town moderator; David Driscoll, chairman of the Board of Health; Robert Bradley and Wiliam Knovak, constables (two seats are open); and Diane Kotch, member of the Board of Library Trustees.
New candidates are Theresa Witman for Essex's seat on the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee, and former Selectwoman Lisa O'Donnell for the Planning Board. All terms are three years long except for town moderator and constable, which are one year each; and the Planning Board, which is five years.
Early voting is open. More information on how to get a ballot is available by calling the town clerk's office at 978-768-7111 or visit www.essexma.org/town-clerk.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus, the election was delayed and will now be held June 22, from noon to 6 p.m., at Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
Town Meeting has also been rescheduled, to Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m., outside on the grounds of Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
