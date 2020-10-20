MANCHESTER — Two significant pieces of real estate on Manchester's shoreline have sold, Southern Essex District Register of Deeds John O’Brien reports.
The first, 11 Tucks Point Road, was sold by Florida-based 11 Tucks Point Road LLC to Massachusetts-based 11 Tucks Pt. Road LLC for $6,140,000, netting $27,998.40 in excise taxes. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home is located on a nearly 51,680 square-foot plot off Glass Head.
In addition, Lamberto and Marzenna Raffaelli sold 28 Masconomo St. to Miranda Gooding as a trustee of 28 Masconomo St. Realty Trust for $7.6 million. The state will received $34,656 in excise taxes from the sale. Located right off of Singing Beach, the home, with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms, sits on a 84,713 square-foot plot.
The Raffaellis bought the home in on Nov. 15, 2011, from the estate of Pierre S. Debeaumont and Joseph C. Robbins for $5.1 million.
Both sales were finalized on Friday, Oct. 16.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.