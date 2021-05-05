ESSEX — Two candidates will be vying for a seat on the Planning Board at next week's Town Election.
In order for incumbent William French to secure his third full five-year term on the board, he'll have to beat out newcomer Shelly Bradbury, a member of the community group Save Essex's Landscape.
The Planning Board race is the only contested race on this year's ballot. Residents are invited to cast their votes Monday, May 10, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
French has served on the Planning Board for 12 years.
"I wanted to have a seat on (another town board)," he explained, "but I was told that there was a spot open on the Planning Board. I was needed to fill in for the remainder of a term for someone who left. It was a steep learning curve, but over the years I've found my way with help from my board members."
Bradbury, French's opponent, has been part of Save Essex's Landscape's recent effort to rewrite the town's bylaws regarding the installation of wireless cell towers. The group formed after Centerline Communications of West Bridgewater announced last year it planned on erecting a cell tower off Eastern Avenue, near Essex River wetlands.
French is best known around town as the owner of Frenchie's Garage on Western Avenue. He said his day job and municipal work go hand-in-hand.
"I like chatting with the people," he said. "It's been a hassle with COVID-19, though. Even though spare time is hard to come by nowadays, the Planning Board has been good."
If elected, French said he hopes to continue advocating for the proposed downtown zoning district, which he and fellow board members have been working on for years. If approved by Town Meeting on May 15, the district would allow for more mixed-use buildings on the Main Street Causeway (Route 133) from Martin Street (Route 127) to Eastern and Southern avenues.
The district was proposed at Town Meeting last year, but was put on the back-burner by voters who claimed they didn't fully understand what it was. In preparation for this year's Town Meeting, the Planning Board hosted numerous public hearings to discuss the possible Downtown Zoning District, the last in April.
"(Planning Board Chairman Wes Burnham) has been on (redistricting the town) for the past 15 or 20 years," he explained. "If I stay on the board, I'm looking to see it get passed and to get our downtown thriving again."
Bradbury, the Save Essex's Landscape member, directed all questions to a Facebook post she wrote regarding why she's choosing to run.
"It’s become clear to me that there is a critical need for a new perspective and genuine engagement in our community’s needs," her post reads. "That is why I am running for a seat on the Essex Planning Board. ... Given the ever-evolving nature of wireless technology, a fulsome update to this 24-year-old bylaw is overdue."
Save Essex's Landscape hasn't had much luck with its bylaw rewrite so far. The Planning Board refused to back two proposed drafts the group brought forward in September and April.
"There is a demonstrated lack of collaboration when only a few members ask questions or try to generate solutions to thorny issues such as zoning," reads Bradbury's statement. "If elected, I will not only ask questions to be informed on local issues, but will be committed to working towards positive, sensible change."
French, conversely, believes the town's bylaws are tight enough as they are.
"A lot of the constituents of the town, they're unaware of stuff we really do," he said. "It seems people get their hackles up when large issues are at hand. But we have a good set of bylaws and we review everything that comes to town."
Michael Antell is the sole person running for a one-year term for assessor. Likewise, Sally Rich and Katrina Koch-Sundquist are the only candidates in their races for Board of Health and Regional School Committee, respectively.
Seeking reelection this year are Assessor Michael Catalodo for a three-year term, Town Moderator Jeffery Jones for a one-year term, Selectmen Peter Phippen for a three-year term, Constables Robert Bradley and William Knovak for one-year terms, and Board of Library Trustees member Jennifer Mayer for a three-year term.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
ESSEX ELECTION
What: Town election for Planning Board and other positions.
When: May 10, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.