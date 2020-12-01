BOSTON (AP) — The U.S.S. Constitution Museum in Boston is closing again in response to the most recent surge of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, museum management said Tuesday.
The museum will remain closed until further notice.
The nonprofit museum, which collects, preserves, and interprets the stories of the U.S.S. Constitution warship and its crew, closed in March as the pandemic took hold, but reopened in early August with measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The museum’s online experience will remain available to the public.